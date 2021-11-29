Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that foreign loans obtained during President Muhammadu Buhari’s government have transformed Nigeria into a beggar in the eyes of the world.

The party, on the other hand, is certain that if it wins popular support in 2023, it would be able to save the country.

Ayu said during a talk with BBC Hausa that was broadcasted over the weekend.

He went on to say that the party has organised training for newly elected officials to keep them up to date on how to deal with insecurity in the nation.

“The situation in our country is so bad that anyone on a journey from Abuja to Kaduna, whether by road or by rail, would not have a peaceful mind.

“It is a must that we right the wrongs in our party to get people’s support. Every side must be given the chance to comment so that together, we work in unison to achieve what the people desire,” he said.

APC leader Osita Okechukwu, however, disagrees. He claimed that the PDP lacked the moral authority to give Nigerians a better arrangement. He stated that if APC rules, Nigerians would have sustained growth.

“How can Nigerians trust our sister political party, the PDP, given their antecedents, riddled with trust deficit? We know that times are hard. Methinks, it is better to allow APC to fix Nigeria. Where does one start from?” he said.