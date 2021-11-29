Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sellers of methamphetamine, popularly known as mkpurummiri in local parlance, and other hard drugs in Ozubulu Community have been arrested.

A video circulating online showed that the community’s youths were on a protest march around the community on Monday.

The youths also paraded sellers of the drug, stating that the community will no longer tolerate the sales or use of hard drugs in the community.

Mkpurummiri has been reported to be responsible for the high rate of drugs in the community.