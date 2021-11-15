Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sen. Andy Uba, candidate of All Progressives (APC) on Nov. 6 Anambra state guber poll on Sunday said he was heading to court following what he termed “discoveries that showed that the declaration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the governor-elect was faulty.

Uba, in a statement signed by Director, Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) Hon. Victor Afam Ogene said preliminary examination showed that APC and its candidate had grounds to challenge the declaration of Soludo as governor-elect.

He however said since he did not die when he was removed after 17 days of been sworn in as governor by the Surpreme Court of Nigeria, the current development would not hurt him.

He maintained that power belongs to God who alone determined who he would entrust it to.

The statement reads, “Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra state chapter yesterday reviewed the outcome of the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, and resolved that there were enough grounds to judicially interrogate the outcome.

“The Party’s candidate in the election, Senator Andy Uba and the top echelon of the party in the state led by the state chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike after an internal debriefing of the party and campaign organisation, discovered that besides having enough grounds to challenge the declaration of Prof. Charles Soludo as governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the entire election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the rules governing such exercise.

“Se. Uba had at the meeting with the party and campaign organisation yesterday at Marble Arch Hotel, Awka expressed profound gratitude to members of the party, the campaign team and Ndi Anambra, pointing out that though he never takes politics or quest for political office as ‘a do or die’ venture, he would, nonetheless, always follow the dictates of the law in seeking redress.

“I will start by thanking God who kept us all alive throughout the campaign and the election.

“Let me once again thank everyone that contributed to this election in one way or the other. Your efforts was not in doubt and I thank you all.”

Uba further told the gathering that preliminary investigations show that there are sufficient grounds for him and the party to challenge the declaration of the APGA candidate, Soludo as winner of the election by INEC and that the ideal thing to do in the face of such discovery, is to approach the tribunal for redress.

“We will be heading to court with the discoveries we have, which shows that the declaration of Soludo as the governor-elect is faulty,” he said.

“As governor, I was removed after 17 days of been sworn in by the Surpreme Court of Nigeria and I did not die. So, the current development won’t hurt me. Power belongs to God and Him alone determines who he will entrust it to. This, I can assure you.”

For the APC as represented by the state chairman, Ejidike, the decision to seek judicial redress is, perhaps, the surest way to ensure that those who engineered the electoral heist of November 6, 2021 do not enjoy the fruits of their perfidy.

Ejidike:”Ndi Anambra and the world at large would bear testimony to the fact that, on the eve of the election, the outgoing Gov. Willy Obiano administration had, through it’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, told everyone that the APC had written results of 10 Local Government Areas.

“Unknown to us, however, that false alarm was aimed at deflecting attention from the manipulation of the BVAS machine by APGA and a top official of INEC – a fact which a national newspaper had weeks earlier drawn attention to.

“We are heading to Court. APGA and INEC are aware that they compromised during the election and we have evidences to challenge INEC’s declaration in the Court of law,” Ejidike said.

The meeting was attended by several leaders of the party in the state, National Assembly, State Assembly and other members of the party.