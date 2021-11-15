Advertisement

Democracy for Good Governance in Nkanu East (DF2GGN), a coalition of youth groups, has stated that they are fully supportive of Enugu State’s sustained and continuous zoning system for good governance and inclusion. They urged all political stakeholders in the state to support the ambition for the Next Governor of Enugu State to come from the Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023.



Following a meeting in Enugu over the weekend, the group issued a statement by its Chairman, Emeka Okenwa saying that as the clamour for who will succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi continues, all democratic stakeholders across the state and beyond must stand for the interest of peace and development in Enugu State.



“Since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in the state, the zoning system has been very strategic and has helped spread development across all Senatorial districts of the state, and thus it should be obeyed and adhered to,” the group says. When power is rotated, it traditionally encourages the call for equity and justice; this has become the norm in the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu state.”

The group noted that there have been claims and counterclaims on the zone that will produce the next Governor of the State in the run-up to the 2023 general election.



Some members of the Enugu West Senatorial Zone are drumming support for Sen Ike Ekweremadu and vowed several weeks ago to produce the state’s next governor.

The group stated that with recent development regarding Sen Ike Ekweremadu’s ambition and disregard for PDP Zoning agreement they will do whatever it takes and that no one will stand in their way to occupy Lion Building in 2023.