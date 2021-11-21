Advertisement

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Hoodlums has smashed the skull of 11 year old Qur’anic School pupil and remove his brain along Kofar Wambai area in Bauchi metropolis.

Residents of the area said someone called two pupils he lured them into the corner that he will give them something , and one of the boy that escape came out in shock and told them what had happened and when they went to where the incident happened, they discovered the deadbody of the pupil and alerted the Police.

Bauchi State Police Command Public Relations Office SP Muhammad Ahmad Wakil confirmed the incident, He said ” Police received a distress call from a good Samaritan that unknown person has used a stone and brake the skull of the Almajiri Pupils.

The two “Quranic School pupils Muhd Yunusa 11 years and Aminu Yusuf 12 years old were deceived by unknown persons ,who used that stone to break the skull of Yunus and runtime unknown destination.

Wakil said immediate Police received the call they went to the scene of the incident where they met Yunus lying in full blood , they took him to the specialist Hospital Bauchi for autopsy where the medical Doctor certified him death.

Wakil said the State Commissioner of Police

Sylvester Abiodun Alabi has directed the Divisional Police Officer DPO A division to act with immediate effect and not to left any stone unturned and brought the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book.

He advised parents to monitor the movement of their children and not to allow them to answer call from strangers In the name of giving them something.