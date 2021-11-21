Advertisement

School girls in Ondo State, especially those in Ifedore Local

Government area of the State, especially those who are virgins, have

been told to reject the sanitary pads being distributed by the Wife of

Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

The Ondo Progressives Movement, OPM, which made this call on Sunday,

raised the alarm that the sanitary pads being distributed by Governor

Fayemi’s wife could have spiritual motives that may not be unconnected

to the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State and her husband’s

presidential ambition.

According Comrade Olamide Adeyemi, the group’s Spokesperson,

distribution of sanitary pads, especially to schools girls, by a

governor’s wife, who holds spiritual title of Erelu, is suspicious.

Fayemi’s wife, yesterday, at Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government

Area of Ondo State, distributed sanitary pads among women and ladies

within puberty age, claiming it was meant to prevent the spread of

infections.

However, the OPM asked why a governor’s wife will choose to distribute

sanitary pads to school girls, most of whom are virgins at this time

of economic hardship instead of providing foods.

OPM said it was not against politicians rendering help to the people

of the State, especially school girls, but will not allow the future

of the people to be jeopardize through diabolical gifts like sanitary

pads.

It said Yoruba people all over the world are aware of what mensuration

can be used for, spiritually and as such, will not sit back and allow

desperate politicians to use our daughters to advance their ambitions.

The group counselled that if Erelu Bisi Fayemi is genuinely desirous

of helping our people, especially the school girls, she should empower

them so that they can feed themselves and be able to buy sanitary pads

for themselves.