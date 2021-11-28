Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Police in Anambra state said they lost two officers during an attack by armed men in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

They said the bodies of the cops were burnt while one other officer is still missing.

The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, however said they were not responsible for the murder of a 20-year old lady in the area.

He condoled with family, promised to end security concerns in the affected area of the State.

The statement reads, “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to the alleged murder of a 20-year old lady in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area which purportedly happened on 25/11/2021

“The Police find worrisome the false claim that the lady was killed by Police officers who were on a rescue/recovery mission in the area. The peddlers of this misinformation anchored their claims on the fact that they saw an Amoured Personnel Carrier (APC) passing through Azia/Osumoghu junction when the alleged incident happened.

“The Command is obliged for the sake of the reading public to set the records straight.

“Earlier that day a Police escort team comprising of seven policemen and three civilian drivers traveling through the Azia/Osumoghu road were ambushed by some armed men. In the attack two police officers were killed and their bodies were burnt while one of the officers is still missing.

“The remaining police officers successfully fought their way out of the ambush and rescued two out of the three civilian drivers.

“On getting the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng E. Echeng immediately ordered a rescue/recovery operation for the missing officer and stolen weapons.

“The rescue team comprise of the highly trained Police Special Forces and other tactical teams.

“The rescue team on arrival at Azia/Osumoghu junction came under barrage of indiscriminate shooting with Improvised explosive devices thrown at their vehicles by the armed hoodlums which earlier attacked the police escort team.

“Police Operatives repelled the attack and recovered two earlier stolen rifles belonging to the police. Throughout the operation no innocent citizen talk less of children were sighted in the area.

“It is therefore a surprise to hear about the death of an innocent lady who may have been killed by the indiscriminate firing by the insurgents.

“The CP is saddened by the incident and wishes to extend his hearty condolences to the bereaved family. He assures that the Command in synergy with sister security forces and host communities will work to put an end to insecurity in that part of the State and make sure such incident does not re-occur.”