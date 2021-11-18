Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Igbos for a Progressive Nigeria (IPAN), has congratulated winner of the 2021 Anambra Governorship election, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

National President of IPAN, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike, in a chat with newsmen, charged him to urgently declare State of Emergency on roads once he is sworn in next year.

He urged him to ensure a harmonious relationship between him and his predecessor, Governor Willie Obiano, to further sustain the unity of “nke’a bu nkeanyi.”

Onuzulike regretted the dilapidated condition of Anambra roads, adding that it had contributed to incessant traffic jam in the state.

He however all candidates involved in the November 6 Governorship election to accept the outcome of the election and allow peace to prevail.

He said, “This election is a litmus test for 2023 general election. This election is also a demonstration of people’s mind towards all candidates.

“Though, no candidate was less important, but the people have proved they can change Nigeria if they want.

“Looking at the election, one can testify that there will be a paradigm shift from vote buying to spontaneous sincerity.

“This was seen When a women rejected financial inducement at Ukwu, during the election.

“Soludo should be aware that Peoples’ expectation are very high, especially as an economic expert. He is expected to fully implement his contract with Ndi Anambra.

“Soludo should hit the ground running, especially when it comes to the issues affecting the people of the state. Even though IPAN will continue to work and support the government, the group will also be watchful to ensure the government have the masses at heart. Security, Infrastructure and alleviation of poverty must be high on the list.

“We must as well commend INEC, the security agencies, for ensuring free ,fair and credible election.

“We also thank the President of Nigeria for his commitment in providing equal opportunity to all candidates, irrespective of party affiliation. We say thank you.

On his part, Mr Oliver Okeke, the South East Zone Coordinator of IPAN, says: “Andy Uba should accept the result for the progressive of Ndi Anambra. And IPAN calls on all stakeholders to support the new governor in moving the state forward.”