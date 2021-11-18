Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Former Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke, has expressed confidence on the ability of Anambra state governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to deliver on his mandate.

He however advised him to be wary of greedy and rapacious politicians if he must succeed.

Speaking in his country home, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, Okeke said he strongly believed on Soludo’s promise to use his international connection to transform the state.

He congratulated the governor-elect on his resounding victory at the poll, but advised him to learn from former governors who failed by listening to selfish politicians; as well as those who succeeded by avoiding greedy politicians.

He said, “For Soludo to succeed in his administration, he must be wary of greedy and rapacious politicians, who would be hovering around him and advising him to share money meant for the development of the state.

“Soludo has worked with me. He’s gifted and practical person and I’m hoping that his gift will translate into reality in governance as was the case when he was given the chance to be the CBN governor where he consolidated the banking sector.

“He promised to make Anambra the Dubai of Nigeria and I believe he’ll make a difference by taking the State higher. Anambra has been lucky, each successive governor performing better than his predecessor. On that premise, it’s the hope of every citizen that nothing less will be expected from him.

On the alleged accumulated debt profile by the present administration, the ex-PSC boss said, “Such allegation is verifiable. But I don’t have any reason to believe he’s leaving any debt behind.

“Obiano has repeatedly said to my hearing that he didn’t borrow a kobo to build the legacy airport project, neither is he owing any contractor.

“I can challenge him anytime If Soludo comes eventually to raise the alarm that he has backlog of debts. After all, he too was there when Obiano said he’s not owing anybody a kobo.”

“The governor-elect has the capacity to take Anambra to the net level giving his knowledge, antecedents and vast connection. For the little time I interacted with him, I found in him a person who has the capacity to turn the fortune of the state for the better,” Okeke said.

“He promised that he has the international connection that would make the light of the state to shine better, and to leave the state better than it is presently. We all believed him because of the legacy he left at the banking sector, when he was CBN governor.

“My advice to Soludo is that he should avoid greedy and avaricious politicians. Such people can frustrate any administration, and are capable of stopping any government from fulfilling election promises to the people. Citizens of Anambra hold Soludo him to very high esteem, and that was why he received massive support during the governorship election. He must not betray this confidence,” he added.

Obiano has done a lot, especially with the last legacy projects, and consistent of salary. despite criticisms.

On the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the former PSC boss urged the federal government to address injustice, which he said, led to agitations.

He said, “I will advise the Nigerian government to address injustice. Agitations by IPOB arise from marginalization, inequality and lack of level playing ground for all to operate. Where there is no justice, agitation will continue to reign. I believe strongly that if there is equity, agitations will die down.”

On the 2023 Igbo presidency, Okeke also averred that Igbo people of the South East extraction have sound materials for president, and urged Nigerians to give the South East the opportunity to serve the country in that capacity.

“Since inception of this country, Nigeria has not had elected president of the South East extraction. All other geographical zones have had their own fair shares. This region has people, who if given the opportunity to become president, can turn the fortunes of the country around. Therefore, continued deprivation of the region the opportunity to produce president does not, in any way, show justice, equity and fair play.”