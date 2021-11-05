I cannot believe that some folks, who claim to be Christians, will actually be willing to sacrifice capacity, ability, quality and character principles on the altar of denominationalism. I cannot believe their readiness to hang the destiny of their state and posterity on the whims of church denominational sentiments.

When I first heard about ‘Catholicism’ and ‘Anglicanism’ as important factors in the forthcoming elections, I thought it was a joke. I could never have believed that in this 21st century, and given all that South Eastern Nigeria has experienced, that anyone would be so intellectually backward, in thoughtful, retrogressive and senseless, as to bring in Christian denominational sentiments into such a crucial exercise in Anambra at a time like this.

To hear such things as ‘Anglican votes for Anglican’ makes me so ashamed. It reduces intelligent people to a pack of empty vessels, makes a mockery of the Igbo race, and exposes a progressive state to a real danger of deadly retrogression and massive losses on decades of gain.

I will go ahead to hope that this is some sort of bad dream, from which we will all wake up and come back to reality.

Anglicanism or Catholicism or anything like that cannot deliver people from poverty, or bring in civility to governance, or add value to people’s economy. Only individuals with capacity can do that.

It tantamounts to disrespect for our people, if anyone brings in coercive and bitter sentiments to obstruct their ability to make informed choices, based on studying the lives of the candidates, their antecedents, their character, capacity and capability.

May God save us from deadly religious blindness. May He wake us up to the real issue facing us – the critical issue of finding real leaders, tested and trusted.

May Anambra not make a mortal mistake at this point. Amen!!