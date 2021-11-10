Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, governoship candidate of Young Peoples Party (YPP) who came fourth with 21, 261 votes in the just concluded Anambra state governoship poll, has commended his teeming supporters for turning out en mass with their massive votes for him.

Prof. Chukwuma Sọludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) emerged the governor-elect with 112, 229 votes, followed by Mr Val Ozigbo of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 53, 807 votes and Sen. Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC) third with 43, 285 votes. 18 candidates of various political parties participated in the Nov. 6 guber poll.

Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial district in the Upper Chamber, who won only his Nnewi North Local Government out of the 21 Local Government of the state, however, condemned his kits and kin for working against his political ambition.

“I commend both the indigenes and non indigenes of Nnewi North Local Government Area who turned out in their great number to vote for me.

“Shame on my kits and kin who fought to see that their brother who had represented them effectively in Abuja failed to clinch the Anambra governoship ticket.

“They worked assiduously to ensure my failure, saying that it is Nnewi agenda, refusing to see those from other areas who supported their brother to win the exhalted seat.

“They fought me for an unjust cause, the motor manufacturer here, who lost in the polling unit in front of his house, you have achieved your purpose, but know we are all sons of Nnewi.

“You must change your character because people did not like you,” Ubah said.

He urged his teeming supporters to exercise patient, stressing four years for the next election is far, but near “with God all things are possible”