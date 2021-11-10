Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) a platform for Citizens and Non State Actors, has congratulated the newly-elected governor of the state and standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his success at the poll.

In a declaration made in the early hours of today by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Soludo was returned elected having won the election in 19 out of 21 Local Government Areas of the state, while PDP and YPP won only in Ogbaru and Nnewi North respectively.

According to the State Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi, APGA’s Prof. Soludo garnered a total of one hundred and twelve thousand, two hundred and twenty nine votes to emerge winner ahead of Mr Valentine Ozigbo of PDP who scored fifty three thousand, eight hundred and seven votes, to take second position.

Senator Andy Uba of APC, came third with 43,285 votes, while Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP, was fourth with 21,261 votes.

The election which commenced on Saturday was successfully completed yesterday, at Ihiala council area, where poll did not hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

With INEC’s declaration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as winner, the governor-elect will take over the mantle of leadership from the incumbent, Gov Willie Obiano, on March 17 next year.

Prince Chris Azor, Chairman of the group, who doubles as Citizens’ Co-Chair Open Government Partnership (OGP) described the outcome of the election as a reflection of people’s will, and enjoined the Governor-elect to uphold the tenets of good governance and open government commitments.

It would be recalled that Anambra State under the incumbent Governor, Chief Willie Obiano signed up to Open Government Partnership (OGP) implementation of which has attracted humongous growth and development in the State.

Azor, further implored Prof. to be magnanimous in victory, and build partnerships for inclusive and participatory government.

“We also congratulate the Executive Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano and the entire citizens of the state for a peaceful election.

“The election management Body, INEC, security agencies and indeed all stakeholders who made this happen, deserve commendation,” he said.