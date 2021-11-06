Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Oye has expressed reservations over the governorship poll in the state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Oye while voting at Amawbia Ward 3, Polling Unit 003 in Awka South LGA, expressed dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the BIVAS machine.

He said, “With the massive turnout of voters at the polling unit, I’m afraid that many eligible voters might be disenfranchised.”

Similarly, a former chairma of the party, Sen. Victor Umeh, while voting at his Aguluizigbo Ward accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of being in ‘partnership with APC to rig the Anambra gubernatorial election