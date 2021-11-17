Advertisement

… Issues 30-days Ultimatum

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of 2022 presidential primary elections, the apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide- Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has a issued 30-day ultimatum to every Presidential aspirants from Southeast extraction of Nigeria to open their campaign offices in the region.

The National President of the Council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka stated this in Abuja, during an interface with newsmen after Igbo Nsukka annual program in honor of Dr Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe organized by Igbo Nsukka United Front.

Igboayaka urged all the potential candidates for the 2023 presidential election from Southeast to Act like Zik and demonstrate their preparedness and zeal for the contest ahead thereby ensuring that their campaign offices are efficiently available and active.

The Council expressed regrets over the glaring absence of any presidential campaign office in the region, even as the political party’s Primary election is barely 10 months away.

“The presidential party primary election is barely ten (10) months from now and with INEC time table of Presidential election in 2023, all parties primary must be concluded between the month of September to first week of October, 2022.

“Therefore it’s unacceptable by Igbo youths that short time period left yet no presence of presidential office of any aspirant from anywhere in Igbo land and Nigeria,” Igboayaka said.

He urged all aspirants such like Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Rochas Okorocha, Kingsley Moghalu, among others, to make the hay while it shines.

“It’s a fact the Southeast has a cream of credible aspirants who are bent on rebuilding Nigeria in the interest of every tribe and zone across the country.

“Therefore, to achieve this long walk to democratic freedom among all Nigerian the likes of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Anyim Pius Anyim, Rochas Okorocha, Kingsley Moghalu, Hope Uzodinma, Sam Ohuabunwa, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Orji Uzor Kalu, Dave Umahi, Ken Nnamani, Emeka Nwajuba, Peter Obi, Capt. Casmir Okafor and others to lead the way without fear to hit the ground rolling like the counterparts in West and North,” he said.

He advised aspirants to shun the seeming complacency towards the

golden opportunity as presented to them but act proactively to ensure a successful end, stressing that presidential race cannot be still-hunted.

“Presidential election project is tasking and requires a long-term preparation to achieve a desirable end,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “In as much the political calculation imbibed with social justice and equity favours the Southeastern presidential aspirants in Nigeria, it’s very vital that the interested aspirants should do the needful basically on adequate preparation because power is not given, power is taken.

Igboayaka urged aspirant from other zones of the country to consider the survival of Nigeria first beyond 2023 and eschew their personal political interest, stressing that Nigeria president of Southeast extraction is a considered deal for Nigeria to recuperate from her present state of comatose.

Hear him: “Those itching for the position from other regions should bury their desire, and pave the way for a South Easterner to take over the mantle of leadership for the resuscitation of nation, reiterating that Nigeria is in desperate need of a leader with proficient knowledge of economic transformation.

“It’s important at this time Nigeria is like a ship hit by tornado for persons like Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osibanjo, Atiku Abubarka, Tambuwal, kwankwaso and Co to give chance in the spirit of Nigeria socio-economic cum political survival, for Southeastern to take the ship and navigate Nigeria to a new hope of political survival before it sink.

“Nigeria needs a president with adept knowledge of economic transformation, religious tolerance and most importantly a detribalized political socio-intellectual that will rebuild trust and confident among that the ethnicity in Nigeria.

“Therefore, it’s not in doubt that in all religious and tribal crisis which the Southeasterners have fallen great victims yet they take Nigeria as their home, by having their establishments across all ethnic homeland in Nigeria. Such a president with a sound knowledge of economic transformation is what Nigeria needs at this perilous time,” Igboayaka said.

He restated that “Nigeria needs a president, a social surgeon that will do a surgical operation within the religion and tribal difference in Nigeria and this is what Nigeria president of Southeast extraction represents to all Nigerians.”

He, however, expressed optimism in the capacity of a Southeasterner to change the decayed narrative of the country and restore her dignity.

“There’s high level of ethnic nationalism and patriotism which has never been before in Nigeria, the national patriotism of Nigerians today is not more than 10% and the remaining 90% is typical ethnic nationalism tendency optimistically Nigeria President of Southeast extraction will put Nigeria into track of New Nationhood”

Igboayaka urged Nigerians to pray, mobilize and put up strategy in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice for another Zik of Africa to emerge from Southeast comes 2023 to lead Nigeria and Africa to global excellent in leadership.

“A leader who would again restore our trust for one another, a leader who would think UNITY, EQUITY and JUSTICE for all Nigerians,” he said.