Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The cold war between Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state and his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke is beginning to take a new shape.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

There was rumoured impeachment of Dr Okeke on Tuesday by the state assembly, but journalists who went to the house discovered that it a russ.

At the hallow chamber, only the member representing Idemili South in the state constituency, Hon Chika Udenwunne formally announced his defection from APGA to PDP.

The speculations making the round was that a secret meeting was held where the Speaker of the State Assembly was directed to ensure the Deputy Governor was impeached at all means.

The meeting was held some days ago and it was sealed. The directive to the Speaker was to ensure that the impeached was done even if those in favour did not make up the constitutionally required 2/3 majority of the members.

However, it was gathered that the meeting was leaked to the Deputy Governor who has been at Abuja since decamping to APC.

With the impeachment plot against him likely to commence on Tuesday or Thursday, a source said that the Deputy Governor with the backing of Abuja will arrive Enugu International Airport with a presidential jet.

It added that the deputy governor is coming with full complement and backing of Abuja to stop the impeachment.

Those planning to impeach him may stir a political war that’s bound to backfire because it will a difficult task.