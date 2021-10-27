Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The first commercial passenger plane will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport at Umueri on Oct. 30, signalling the beginning of commercial activities at the airport.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Gov. Willie Obiano in Awka said, “I thank the management team of the various regulatory agencies including Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others for their support in making the Anambra airport project a reality”.

“I want to thank the good people of Anambra state who have kept faith with my administration. I am happy that I and my team have been able to deliver on the airport project and in record time.

“We have once again shown our resilient Anambra spirit. I believe that with the commencement of commercial activities at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, and soon -to- be launched 10,000 capacity Anambra International Convention Centre, Anambra state is entering a new era of economic development and prosperity”.

Obiano said the airport which took only 15 months to construct with state resources, and without the state borrowing from any financial institution will ease the sufferings of travellers, traders and other businessmen and women in nearby Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka and other Anambra towns.

“Also Anambra people and other visitors who have for long endured the difficulties of both local and international travels will heave a sigh of relief, as they have for long endured the tortuous travel to Anambra through airports at Enugu, Asaba, Owerri, and Port Harcourt,” he said.