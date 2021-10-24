Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for running a shadowy campaign anchored on propaganda and character assassination.

The party also said that APGA may have finally woken up to reality that the candidate of APC, Sen. Andy Uba, is indeed its nemesis.

Reacting to a press statement credited to Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr. C. Don Adinuba titled “Soludo Campaign Mocks Andy Uba, APC Candidate,”

Director, Media and Publicity of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Hon. Victor Afam Ogene expressed shock that two weeks to the Nov.6 governorship election, the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo team is still embittered by the emergence of Uba as APC candidate.

According to him, besides the fact that primaries are internal affairs of political parties, one still wonders why APGA and Soludo have continued to cast their eyes and focus on the APC primaries concluded almost four months ago, in June, 2021.

“We see this as an act that portrays them as meddlesome Interlopers. Moreso, when neither Soludo, nor Adinuba sought nomination under the APC.

“In a classic recast of the Biblical injunction where such people were urged to first remove the logs in their own eyes, before worrying about the speck in others.

“We pitifully request Soludo and APGA to first deal with the prearranged outcome of its own primaries, whereupon elected members of both the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly were brazenly pronounced as disqualified, in favour of a man who had never won even a councillorship contest.

“Equally worrisome is the proclivity of the Soludo Team to always seek to dance on the graves of worthy indigenes of Anambra, and other residents, who lost their lives consequent upon the inability of Governor Willy Obiano to secure the state.

“Seeking to denounce the decision of Senator Andy Uba to call off the APC’s planned flag off on October 2, 2021 in honour of those killed days before that date, aptly shows the APGA candidate’s desperation for power.

“We do not really blame Soludo, for having never held any elective office in his life, his desperation to be governor of Anambra state has so blindfolded him to the extent of going out for campaigns a day after Dr. Cyril Akunyili was gunned down on the streets of Anambra.

“Ironically, Soludo’s wife is niece to the late Professor Dora Akunyili and has never bothered to commiserate with the family, either in private or publicly” he said.

He said that ,contrary to Soludo’s obsession with making a song and dance out of “big rallies” and “flag offs,” may we educate him that the times do not demand such.

According to him, besides security concerns, such recourse is tantamount to preaching to the choir, as such events attract only party members.

He said the real politicking is meeting the people in their different local government areas, villages and households – a last minute strategy which Senator Uba and his team commenced this week, with campaigns in Onitsha North and South and Anambra East and West LGAs.

On attempt to drag the name of Distinguished Senator Andy Uba into events that happened in Anambra at the time he was dutifully serving in the Presidency, he said , that no Panel of Inquiry set up in the aftermath of the crisis indicted Uba, or had his name mentioned under any guise.

“Indeed, since Professor Soludo’s current godfather is still Governor of Anambra state, and custodian of all official documents relating to the state, we challenge him to produce any shred of evidence, or document linking Senator Uba to the issues raised – or permanently shut up and stop the further maligning of his person.

“In deed, we advise Prof. Soludo to first deal with the issue of N2 Billion which he dubiously collected from individuals and corporate organisations under the guise of building a memorial hospital in honour of his mother.

“Today, 13 years after, there is neither a hospital building standing anywhere in fulfillment of that pledge, nor has the eminent Professor of Economics lived up to the demands of his calling, by rendering a proper account of the donated sums of money, or an apology.

“We wish to further remark that it is the very height of hypocrisy, when Governor Obiano and his protege, Soludo go on campaigns with an assortment of security personnel, he assumes the title of chief security officer of Anambra state. But when he fails to provide security cover for other candidates, he passes the buck to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In the fullness of time, both Governor Obiano and Soludo would realise that their boasts about being in control of the forces of coercion is after all, a transient privilege,” he added.