By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Police Command has reassured people of the state of its readiness to protect their lives and property.

This assurance is coming on the heels of a 6-day lockdown threat of the entire Southeast zone by the Indigenous People of Biafra if the federal government failed to release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before Nov. 4.

The group had, in a statement from its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said failure to release Kanu would attract a one week Sit-At-Home from Nov. 5, 2021 till Nov. 10, with exception of Sunday, Nov. 7.

But the Police, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the Command had been bold in confronting all security challenges and threats and had recorded several successes.

The statement reads, “Anambra State Police command is winning and we are firm. Everyday we evolving new strategies to tackle security challenges as they emerge. Our deployment has taken care of before, during and after election period.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Eworo Echeng on assumption of office on 8th of October 2021, undertook a critical threat analysis and embarked on painstaking intelligence gathering through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets, robust synergy with sister security agencies, organized vigilante groups and other stakeholders.

“We have been bold in confronting all security challenges and threats and indeed we have recorded several successes.”