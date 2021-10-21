Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has explained that No life lost as result of alleged skirmishes between Bauchi and Gombe Communities over boundary disputes.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Mohammad Ahmed Wakil ,gave the explanation while answering questions from reporters in Bauchi, He said its not true we debunk the stories reported that

It was reported that ,a communal clash betweencommunity in Ganjuwa Local Governmentt in Bauchi State and community in Dukku Local Government of Gombe State claimed an unspecified number of lives, while houses and farmlands worth millions of naira were destroyed., it’s not true no.life was lost.

Wakil said the truth of the matter was ut was alleged that some communities from Gombe State Communitiees cross over the river and invaded rive farms of Bauchi communities in Ganjuwa Local Government areas.

He said The attackers started shooting sporadically in the air they destroyed the farms and left they didn’t kill anybody from the report received by the command.

He said after the attackers left the District head informed Police and Police has visited the area and restore law and order.

Wakil said “after the incident the State commissioners of Police isummoned for a meeting between the command, Special advisers security who represented the state Governor, Commisdioner of youth sports, local governments chairman traditional and community leaders from the area , boundaty commission an relevant stake holders where they held a fruitful discussion on how to ensure sustainable peace In the area.

He said part of the resolution a formal complaint was lodged before National Boundary Commission.

Police spokesman said the Governors of Bauchi and Gombe State will meet , council chairmen of the affected communities will also meet , traditional and community leaders from the area Will also meet separately to discuss on the way forward to ensure sustainable peace among the communities.

Wakil said the commissioner of Police of the two states will deploy policemen in the area where the attackers are crossing to prevent the other communities from crossing over to cause any problems.

He said presently the State community of Police deployed policemen to the affected communities to maintain peace

He appeal for calm.and solicited for cooperation from all stake holders to maintain peace.

You would recalled that a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, representing Ganjuwa East Constituency, Gazali Abubakar Wunti tokd the lawmakers that in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:00 am, some people from Buri Buri village in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State attacked a village called Bara in Gungura ward of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State, and claimed that, “the attackers destroyed the people’s farms and properties worth millions of naira. The communities now resort to engaging volunteers and vigilante to guard their farms”.

“So many committees were formed in the past to resolve the border disputes but all efforts ended in futility. They have been attacking the people of the area and destroying their properties and now it even included loss of innocent lives.”