By Favour Goodness

Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to what went down in court on Thursday, when Nnamdi Kanu was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako.

Ejiofor who was flanked by American Lawyer Bruce Fein, said the charges against Nnamdi kanu are “worthless” and “have no base in law.”

He said: “You can’t file a charge whose evidence has no connection with the charge before the court, mentioning the charge before you means I am giving it credence,” he said on the new charged filled against Kanu.

Ejiofor also condemned the harassment of journalists that came to cover the proceedings and said he “mentioned it before the court that the journalists were prevented from entering the court and lawyers too.

“I also registered our displeasure to the defense team because journalists should be allowed to witness the whole process and be able to tell the world what you saw in court. I believe that will not be allowed to happen in the next adjourned date.”

Ejiofor also raised the issue of how Kanu was abducted in Kenya and subsequently, extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria stressing that “the system can not also benefit from their own wrong and “this formed parts of our objection.

“We are challenging the competence of the worthless charge they filed against our client,” he concluded.