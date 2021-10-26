Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Labour Party in Anambra has said that it is fully in the race for the Anambra Government House and will contest the Nov. 6 governorship election with Mr Obiora Agbasimalo as candidate.

Mr Clement Ojukwu, National Organising Secretary of the party who said this at a news conference in Awka on Tuesday described as ‘fake news’ the story that it was planning to adopt the candidate of Propels Democratic party.

Ojukwu said the publication which was made on Oct. 22 was the handiwork of detractors wishing to de-market the party and its candidate because of his growing popularity among the people.

“Attention of the LP Campaign Council has been drawn to a badly written, false publication captioned; “Anambra 2021: Labour Party Moves To Adopt PDP’S Candidate Ozigbo” dated Oct.22 and wishes to react as follows:

“That the contents of the publication as false, misleading, baseless and a plot by meddlesome interlopers to discredit, disparage and de-market Labour Party, it’s Candidate Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo.

This attempt to derail the focused Campaign Organization whose work and impact with the masses is making the opposition very jittery because of the massive followership of Labour Party in Anambra State has failed woefully.

“That the authentic list of National Working Committee (NWC) members of the Labour Party and that of our candidate for the Nov. 6th, governorship election in Anambra, Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo is with INEC.

” That any purported meeting by one Najeem Yasin held anywhere at any time is unknown and unauthorised by the Labour Party and therefore irrelevant and baseless.

“No one should be deceived into paying even a passing attention to the naked dance of shame by meddlesome interlopers trying to market any merchandise they do not have for cheap cash.

“Labour Party and it’s flag bearer Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo and the PDP Candidate Chief Valentine Ozigbo are vying for the same election and the two Candidates have never met one-on-one or through any authentic proxies,” it said.

Ojukwu said the whereabouts of Agabasimalo candidate of the party was still unknown following his alleged abduction on Sept.18.

He whoever said that his family, party and security agencies where making frantic efforts to secure his freedom adding that they were reaching out to his abductors.

He said Labour Party remained focus in the election and was campaigning vigorously with the hope to come out tops in the guber contest