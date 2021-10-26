Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A Former governor of Anambra state, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has giving his opinion to questions on if the proposed governorship election will hold come November 6.

Questions on the possibility of the Anambra election holding, is owed to the recent insecurity crisis and violent attacks rocking the state.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on October 25, 2021, Ezeife said, those claiming the governorship election in Anambra won’t hold are lying.

He said those saying the election won’t hold, are only misleading the people, alleging also, that some people within the system were colluding with outsiders to unleash mayhem in the South-East.

“The issue of those people saying there will be no election in Anambra State is a lie intended to mislead (the people),” he said.

Reacting to ‘unknown gunmen’, Ezeife added: “Remember when the incident in Owerri Prison happened when the unknown gunmen started, those people who were the unknown gunmen, Governor Hope Uzodinma said more than 70 per cent of them were not from the east”.

“That happened months before Nnamdi Kanu came back, now the Akunyuli case. My own people saw it happen.

“My PA, driver and the other people who saw this thing happen never saw any group of people claiming responsibility or saying there will be no election.

I cannot clearly say that nobody from IPOB is responsible. There are bad people everywhere, there may have been people especially at the beginning who acted violently and those people may be from Anambra.”