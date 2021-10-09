Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has today paid a visit to Nigeria’s former Vice President and cheiftan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Wazirin Adamawa in his office in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Governor Bala described Alhaji Atiku as a leader in Bauchi, North East as well as Nigeria.

Bala Muhammad added that the People’s Democratic Party has vowed to produce good leadership in Nigeria in the forthcoming elections.