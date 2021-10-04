Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Iyom Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, widow of Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has urged Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state not to fail to attend in person the South East governors emergency security meeting on Tuesday in Enugu.

Bianca made the called in a statement on Monday.

“I am appealing to Gov. Willie Obiano, who is yet again, planning to send his Deputy to represent him, to reconsider this approach.

“This is not business as usual…our people are dying almost on a daily basis. As our governor, he is the Chief Security Officer of the state. If he is hale and hearty enough to undertake ceaseless sightseeing excursions to the Anambra Airport construction site, I believe it will not be too much to ask that he sacrifices some of this precious time to attend this important security meeting for the sake, not only of Ndi Anambra but Ndi Igbo as a whole.

“Our state is burning. let’s all join hands yet again to save it. All well meaning citizens should Kindly join this appeal to the governor to please attend,” she said.

According to her, an emergency South East Governors meeting is taking place on Oct. 5, 2021 to discuss the worsening state of insecurity in the zone, particularly in Anambra state which has become a crisis point as a result of the impending guber elections.

“All South East governors have been requested to attend in person and not in representative capacity.

“I am appealing, together with all concerned citizens of Anambra to our governor, Chief Willie Obiano to physically attend this meeting. Anambra is boiling.

“It’s no longer just a matter of unknown gunmen….even politically motivated and other opportunistic killings have now become subsumed under this heading.

“Just last week 8 people, including an illustrious Son, Dr Chike Akunyili , were gruesomely murdered in different locations of the state. Yesterday Unizik Teaching Hospital was invaded by rampaging gunmen and a student was shot dead, with another killing and other casualties reported overnight.

“Anambra state is in mayhem; people are postponing funerals and other activities and many Anambra indigenes resident abroad are canceling their Christmas return trips,” Bianca said.