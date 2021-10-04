Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned the management of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri not to participate in the genocide or cover up the burying of corpses of the victims in mass grave in Imo state.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful in a statement on Monday gave the warning to FMC, Owerri and Aladimma Hospital, also in Owerri.

Advertisement

He said the group had received information of the plan by the FMC, Owerri and Aladimma hospital to bury Biafran brothers and sisters who were innocently murdered and slaughtered in cold blood by the wicked Nigeria security operatives in the state in mass grave.

According to him, the mortuary of FMC Owerri is filled with corpses of innocent Biafran youths slaughtered by security forces in different parts of Imo state, and they now want to hurriedly bury them in mass grave.

“What an affront to our culture and tradition, what an insult to the spirit of the dead and the bereaved families.

“We are therefore, warning the Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and the Management of these two hospitals as well as the Commissioner for Health, Imo state to quickly jettison this plan.

“It is inhuman to bury the victims in mass grave when their owners are still searching for them. The security agencies have always denied being in custody of the victims after abducting them only for their corpses to the dumped at the FMC mortuary.

“Some of the Biafran youths abducted by security agents in Imo state were taken to various secret cells in the North where they are now languishing under severe and inhuman torturing,” Powerful said.

He affirmed that Gov. Hope Uzodinma cannot order for the mass murder of Igbo youths in cold blood and also bury them in mass grave without investigations.

“His game plan to cury more favour from his Fulani slavemasters with the untimely death and mass burial of Biafra youths cannot work!

“There must be proper and independent investigation of how the mortuary of FMC Owerri suddenly got filled up with the so-called abandoned corpses.

“They quickly put up a media publication to justify this atrocity. We warn madam Achonu Jacinta to be careful or she will regret this memo she presented to the public.

“This is a ploy to cover up genocide going on in Imo state by Nigeria security agents in collaboration with Gov. Hope Uzodima. Hope Uzodimma extended his hand of attacks and killings in Anambra state to receive reward from Fulani, we come to the knowledge that Uzodinma and his fake ESN and unknown gunmen he created to intimidate our people in Anambra state has been exposed and he must pay for his evil thinking he can implicate divine movement like IPOB.

” IPOB is out for Justice for these innocent victims and we must get it,” Powerful said

The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to the plan by the Federal Medical Centre Owerri and Aladimma hospital to bury our brothers and sisters who were innocently murdered and slaughtered in cold blood by the wicked Nigeria security operatives in Imo State in mass grave.

The mortuary of FMC Owerri is filled with corpses of innocent Biafran youths slaughtered by security forces in different parts of Imo State, and they now want to hurriedly bury them in mass grave. What an affront to our culture and tradition, what an insult to the spirit of the dead and the bereaved families.

We are therefore, warming the Chief Medical Directors, CMDs and the Management of these two hospitals as well as the Commissioner for Health, Imo State to quickly jettison this plan. It is inhuman to bury the victims in mass grave when their owners are still searching for them. The security agencies have always denied being in custody of the victims after abducting them only for their corpses to the dumped at the FMC mortuary. Some of the Biafran youths abducted by security agents in Imo State were taken to various secret cells in the North where they are now languishing under severe and inhuman torturing.

Hope Uzodinma cannot order for the mass murder of our youths in cold blood and also bury them in mass grave without investigations. His game plan to cury more favour from his Fulani slavemasters with the untimely death and mass burial of Biafra youths cannot work!

There must be proper and independent investigation of how the mortuary of FMC Owerri suddenly got filled up with the so-called abandoned corpses. They quickly put up a media publication to justify this atrocity. We warn madam Achonu Jacinta to be careful or she will regret this memo she presented to the public. This is a ploy to cover up genocide going on in Imo State by Nigeria security agents in collaboration with Gov. Hope Uzodima. Hope Uzodimma extended his hand of attacks and killings in Anambra State to receive reward from Fulani, we come to the knowledge that Uzodinma and his fake ESN and unknown gunmen he created to intimidate our people in Anambra State has been exposed and he must pay for his evil thinking he can implicate divine movement like IPOB. IPOB is out for Justice for these innocent victims and we must get it!