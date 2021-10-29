Advertisement

If nothing drastic is done, the All Progressives Congress will prevent the opening the Anambra International Cargo & Passenger Airport on Saturday, October 30, 2021 as scheduled.

Feelers reaching Government House Awka indicate that working in consort with aviation authorities, the APC machinery in Anambra State has convinced the federal government to halt the opening of the airport as such a development would sway the votes in favour of APGA in the November 6, 2021 election.

Feelers further revealed that they are citing security reasons for halting the opening of the airport, but aviation insiders say that it is a ruse to ensure that the APC gubernatorial candidate in the coming election is not completely crushed by the tide of goodwill that will pour in from the grand opening of the airport.

According to sources, the aviation authorities are allegedly acting on the instruction of Borno State born National Security Adviser Babagana Mungono, whose home state has been annexed by terrorists for over a decade without any official attempt to halt flights into Maiduguri.

Residents of Awka the capital of Anambra State who have been making elaborate preparations for the opening of the highly rated airport appeared devastated by the news of the truncation of the opening plans with beer parlours deserted and restauranteurs shutting down in a hurry for fear that some miscreants might decide to show their anger in a feat of violence.

Although there is no official announcement from the Aviation authorities to that effect yet, the news is gaining ground that the stalling of the grand opening of the airport is part of the thinly disguised diabolical plan of the APC to force through a hostile take over of Anambra State if there is not stiff resistance to its provocative efforts.