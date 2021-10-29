Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Action Alliance (AA) candidate on Nov 6 governorship election in Anambra state, Chief Ben Etiaba, has analyzed the challenges facing the state and consequently unfurled his action plans towards addressing them if elected governor.

Etiaba, during the debate organized by the BBC IGBO NEWS, however, proved to the people of the state, who can be trusted with the responsibility of fixing the state in the next four years.

The BBC Igbo governorship debate was designed to showcase the various candidates and their plans for Anambra people. Apart from Etiaba, the debate also featured Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu of APM, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo of ADC, Mr. Azubuike Echetebu of APP, and Dr Chidozie Nwankwo of AAC.

The Action Alliance (AA) top governorship contender confidently reeled out basic answers to all questions asked by the BBC Igbo debate moderator.

Other candidates also held their own and defended their manifestos at the BBC platform.

More candidates expected at the debate on Oct. 29, at 7 pm will include the PDP, APGA, APC, and YPP flagbearers.

Various print and electronic media houses registered their reporters for the events.

Etiaba, a seasoned administrator who is also a Chartered Accountant of international repute and a former chairman of the Enugu Sports Club, has vigorously pursued his quest to succeed Gov. Willie Obiano, as next governor of Anambra state.

Severally, he had pointed out to the electorates of the state the need to entrench and deepen democracy and good governance, not only in Anambra but in entire Nigeria. Besides, he has campaigned against the use of money politics in the November 6 poll.

Chief Ben Etiaba is the first son of Nigeria’s first female Governor, Dame Virgy Etiaba who was governor of Anambra state between 2006 and 2007 when her boss, was impeached.

Etiaba held forth for her boss and admirably handed the office back to her former boss, Mr Peter Obi when the Court of Appeal ruled that his impeachment was illegal and unconstitutional.

Dame Virgy Etiaba’s sterling performance in office in those months earned her the admirable appellation of Mama Anambra.

The Action Alliance flag bearer, Chief Ben Etiaba, has been described as a natural-born leader destined to follow in her mother’s footsteps in delivering revolutionary leadership comes Nov 6.