Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resuscitated the controversial N75 billion former Governor Peter Obi left for his successor, Willie Obiano and called for its accountability.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Nnamdi Nwangwu, claimed that Obi left no debt for the incumbent governor, adding that he handed over N75 billion savings in local banks and savings in dollars for future generations in different banks.

Advertisement

“All these have been wasted without any commensurate development on the ground or savings anywhere,” he said.

He, therefore, asked Obiano to prepare a detailed handover note and challenged the All Progressives Congress (APGA)-led government to make public its handover notes detailing all completed and ongoing projects by Peter Obi at the inception of his (Obiano’s) government.

Nwangwu, who is also the Director of Publicity, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo Campaign Organisation, declared that Anambra State could not afford to continue with the said mistake, stressing that someone like Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who was not aware of such a problem could not be trusted to solve it.

He urged Obiano not to waste his time leading Soludo’s campaign as the governorship candidate of APGA, insisting that he (Soludo) was not oblivious of the alleged fraud and corruption in the state.

He noted that Soludo had commended the Obiano administration in 2017, when he observed: “If it is not broken, why mend it?

“Since Soludo was not aware that Anambra State is broken, no thanks to the clueless administration of APGA government, then he cannot do anything to redeem the state.

“The APGA-led government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions, yet no commensurate development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, the time has come for the people to reject bad governance,” he stated.

While commending Anambra people for their support for the PDP, he reassured them that the party and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, were out to give the state the best governance and expressed the party’s preparedness to emerge victorious in the November 6, 2021 governorship poll.

He noted that the APGA-led government had failed in all ramifications and as such, should start preparing its handover note that would be given to PDP, which he said, was ready to give Anambra State quality, responsible and responsive government.

“APGA government has touched everything good handed over to it with leprous hands and relegated Anambra State from being the best to a laughing stock among states in the country,” he said.