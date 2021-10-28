Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Hon Chukwuma Umeoji, Member, representing Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra state, of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has defected to All Progressives Congress, APC.

The continuous defection of the major political players of the state into the APC fold tells the political direction of the good people of Anambra state ad it stands.

It’s obvious and obvious for the fact that Anambarians have concluded and sealed to divorce APGA this time because the actions and evidence are enormous.

The harvest of quality opposition figure continues unabated as Hon UMEOJI collapsed his APGA formidable structure to IGWEBUIKE political movement while at the same time his people at Uga ward 1 endorses Senator Andy Uba as their Gubernatorial Candidate for the Anambra Nov 6 election.

Is a home coming for the incoming governor of Anambra state as Joy radiate and smile on the face of the people.

However, Sen. Uba may eventually contest this gubernatorial election as a sole candidate of all the political parties!