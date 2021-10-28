Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A leading candidate for the Nov 6 governorship election in Anambra state, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah has described as laughable the suggestion from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) camp that he has concluded plans to collapse his campaign in the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Campaign.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ubah suggested that the claim which he described as false was borne out of Soludo’s desperation to be governor.

Describing the suggestion as laughable and childish the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate stated that he is already matching to victory.

In a statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity of the Senator Dr Patrick Ifenayi Ubah Campaign Organization, Hon Kamen Chuks Ogbonna stated that Ubah remains the only candidate that has toured the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra state.

According to him “Our attention has been drawn to mischievous and misleading speculations, by some APGA agents since yesterday suggesting that Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has collapsed his structure to the dying ruling party in the State, APGA .

“Such speculation is laughable, childish and another resort to worn out political gimmick and shenanigan by APGA, as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is already marching to victory under the banner of YPP, which enjoys overwhelming support in all the nooks and crannies of Anambra state” he added.

Ogbonna noted that “Indeed, nothing can be further from the truth as every sensible son and daughter of Anambra State already knows that such speculation by APGA agents is just a pipe dream given the level of commitment that the Distinguished Senator has displayed since the race for the governorship election in the state commenced.

“It is on record that Senator Ubah, till date has been the only contender in the race that has toured the entire 21 Local Governments Areas in the State and also took his campaign to our people residing in over five states in the United States Of America, Lagos, Abuja among others” he said.

Ogbonna pointed out that “It is also pertinent to note that the Senator Ubah entered into a pact with Ndi Anambra at all the places visited and staked his numerous investments in the state as social contract collateral to back his promises.

“It is indeed to our utmost dismay, that the embattled candidate of APGA, Professor Soludo who was accompanied by Chief Victor Umeh and Chief Ben Obi (Mbuze Agulu) on their fund solicitation visit to Chief Arthur Eze, allowed his media team to peddle lies against Senator Ubah despite his strict warning to them not to indulge in such in addition to his initial refusal to take pictures with them on the suspicion that they will do exactly what they did yesterday given their antecedents.

Ogbonna further said “We therefore call on Ndi Anambra who are already thoroughly traumatised by quantum of lies and propaganda that the APGA media team has churned out in the last 7 years of its administration, to as usual ignore this present antics and stay focused on their choice candidate, Senator Ubah ahead of the November 6th Election.

“It is indeed a thing of great shame that a ruling party had in the past trended series of lies ranging from Ugu export that never was, to thousands of unimplemented M.O.Us, non-existent mobile CCTV cameras that only catch imaginary thieves while insecurity reigns supreme in the state, to ariel pictures of beautiful cities taken from (only God knows where ), and passed off as Awka city even while the entire State wallows in infrastructural decay and system collapse.

“We will like to use this opportunity to call on the APGA to stop peddling lies , propaganda and useless banters, but rather concentrate on selling their candidate to the electorate.We find it appalling that in less than two weeks alone , the social Media has carried news of the Senator joining the APC and the APGA .

“We know that Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah is a huge asset, a beautiful bride and one coveted by the so called big parties, but the fact remains that he is presently focused on his drive to change the old political order that has brought so much suffering to our people and trigger massive grassroot development in the state.

“We hereby sound a firm note of warning to the APGA media team to desist from seeking credibility and validation by attaching the Senator’s name to their fading and already deflated APGA.

We also urge all members of the YPP and our teeming supporters across Anambra state not to be distracted by the APGA gimmick to remain focused as we march to victory on Nov 6,” he added.