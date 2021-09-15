Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, has ordered an immediate closure of the institution, following a protest that rocked the institution on Tuesday, September 14.

Students of the institution had blocked the Benin-Lagos Expressway and the Ekheuan road, protesting a N20,000 late registration fee imposed by the school authority.

In a statement issued by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Ademola Bobola, Salami ordered all students to vacate their hostels and the University premises not later than noon on Wednesday, September 15.

“The Vice-Chancellor has reviewed the agitation by a section of the students’ body on Tuesday.

“After due consultation and in the overall interest of the general students’ body, the Vice Chancellor has, on behalf of Senate, approved the closure of the University with immediate effect.

“This is based on security reports to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums; and thereby prevent any form of breakdown of law and order within and outside the campuses of the University’’ the statement read.