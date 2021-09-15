Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum (ASILF), will this Sunday, September 19, assemble the candidates of various parties participating in the Nov 6 election at a town hall meeting in Lagos, to ascertain their preparedness to govern the state, the forum’s president, Barr Joe Nwokedi has said.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Nwokedi, explained that the purpose of the meeting was to give the candidates the opportunity to outline their manifestos and disclose their plans to confront and solve many challenges facing the state, pointing out that as lawyers, members of ASILF would want to know the candidates’ mission and vision so as to be able to hold them accountable at the appropriate time.

Nwkodi warned that it would no longer be business as usual for those who want to hold political offices in the state as the forum has decided to play the role of a watchdog going forward.

“This Sunday, September 19, Anambra State Indigenes Lawyers Forum would hold a Town Hall Meeting for all the candidates who would be contesting for the Anambra State governorship election. This is a resolution that we have made as concerned citizens of Anambra State. Before anybody contests for any political position, he or she should talk to Anambra stakeholders about his or mission to the office, so that as lawyers, we would have it on record and know how to hold him or her accountable,” the ASLF leader said

For his part, the publicity secretary of the association, Anene Nwadukwe assured that everything had been put in place to ensure that the whole exercise would be hitch- free.

According to him, the exercise was just the beginning of how lawyers from Anambra State intended to hold political office holders in the state accountable going forward.

The group’s legal adviser, Chuks Nnalugha, said the event would be chaired by Justice Chinwe E. Iyizoba, JCA (rtd), while the father of the day would be Chief Emeka Anyaoku, adding that Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN) would be the keynote speaker.