The leadership of Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its member to immediately withdraw their services in Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra States.

A statement from the President of the body, Alhaji (Engr.) Sanusi Fari, which was made available to The Oracle Today said the move followed the resolve of the National Executive Council of IPMAN, after an alleged, unwarranted Police invasion of the union’s Enugu Secretariat earlier today (Thursday, September 16, 2021).

According to Alhaji Fari said: “The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) wishes to regret, with dismay, the attack today, Thurs, 16th Sept, 2021 by men of Nigeria Police Force at our Secretariat in Enugu Depot against court orders/judgements.

“Sequel to this ugly development, the NEC of IPMAN has resolved and directed the withdrawal of our services at Enugu loading depot immediately, and stoppage of servicing the public in Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi from tomorrow, Friday, 17th Sept. until the police illegality is reversed.

Reacting to the development, in a telephone interview with our Correspondent, the Chairman of IPMAN in Enugu State condemned the action of the Police, which he said, were meant to protect lives and properties and not to bully and intimidate citizens of the country.

When our correspondent visited the IPMAN secretariat, he observed that over 20 stern looking and well armed police operatives had taken over the premises.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer of Enugu Command, Daniel Ndukwe, busied our Correspondent’s calls repeatedly.

A text message was thereafter forwarded to his phone number but he simply replied: “Sorry, I have a meeting now”.