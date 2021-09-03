Advertisement

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has affirmed that his scouting team has helped to secure vital information about their today’s opponent in the opening game of the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tie, the Lone Star of Liberia.

Rohr disclosed that they have the scouting reports of the recent games Liberia played and have done their bit to explore all that are required to know about the Lone Star ahead of today’s game.

Liberia played three International friendly games in June in their tour of North African nations of Tunisia and Algeria. They beat Libya 1-0 but were beaten by Mauritania(1-0) and Algeria (5-1).

The Franco-German told journalists that they have got hold of the match tapes of the games and have analysed them to know Liberian’s strength and weaknesses.

“We have seen some of their games. They played three games during the last international window. They played two games in Tunisia and one in Algeria,” Rohr noted.

“Through the games we have watched, we have noticed that they are a good side and that we cannot afford to toy with them. They have Oscar Dorley playing for Slavia Prague and a host of other stars playing in Europe