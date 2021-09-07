Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sen. Andy Uba’s Campaign Council (AUCC), says it is mischief for any person to allege that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the Anambra November governorship poll, Andy Uba will introduce open grazing in the state, if elected governor.

A statement by the Director General of AUCC, Chief Paul Chukwuma on Tuesday in Awka Anambra state capital, said that Uba had never at any time made such statement promising to establish open grazing in Anambra state, If voted in as a governor.

It said that at no time did Uba make any utterance concerning establishing open grazing in the state and urged the public to disregard the mischief in its entirety.

It stated that Uba had always said he was coming to liberate Anambra from retrogression and move it to a greater height for the benefit of all.

“We have observed with concern the reports in social media purporting that Distinguished Sen. Andy Uba, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has made promises of introducing open grazing into Anambra State if voted into office.

“We are not in doubt as to the origin of fake news. With major opposition like the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) running from pillar to post as its November 6 expiry date approaches. It has resorted to all manner of bias tactics to unsettle APC.

“We wish to use this medium to expose lies in such report from whatever quarters it may have originated.

“Uba has always been known for his pro-people policy interventions and politics over the years,” it added.

It noted that Uba’s public intervention on matters, especially on the economy, has always been about the best global practice for Anambra people.

“Sen. Andy Uba, for instance, understands that a greater percentage of Igbo are into business. His policy is in line with the wishes of Ndi-Anambra to encourage the economic growth of the state.

“Andy Uba’s well laid out Agricultural plan for Anambra, is to drive a development system in such a manner that will bring about total farming integration; where farmers and other Agro-allied resource persons partake in a prosperous economy.

“Anambra state, under Sen Uba envisaged an agricultural system where nothing is wasted.

“This is part of Sen. Andy Uba’s broader economic plan for Anambra State.

Therefore, let no Anambrarian or members of the wider public pay attention to the fake report on the person about Sen. Andy Uba promising to introduce open grazing in the state, if elected the governor ” it stated.