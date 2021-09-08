Advertisement

Barring any unforeseen circumstances and other things being equal, the popular Ariaria International Market, in Aba, the hub of commerce in Abia State, in a question of months ahead, will bear a new look.

This is as Abia State government has marshalled out plans and actions to remodel the market.Part of the plans is the recent directive issued by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to commence the redevelopment work in A-Line, C-Line and Medical Line.The redevelopment work will embrace the reconstruction of internal roads, new drains for proper storm water channeling and new ultra-modern shops with car parks, police and fire service posts. Also accommodated in first phase redevelopment plan are works on A-Line and associated lock up shops, C-Line, Surgical Line up to Enyimba gate, kitchen utensils shops and Medical Line. The actions are expected to be concluded with minimal disruptions to trading activities at the other lines.

It is further directed that all existing allottees affected by the redevelopment work must be returned to their shops as a matter of utmost priority before new off takers are considered. And to ensure a smooth implementation of this plan, the governor has approved a project implementation and monitoring committee drawn from the state Ministry of Trade and Investment, the traditional institution and youths leader of the affected community, representatives from the affected local government areas, representatives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Abia State Chapter, Department of State Security Services, Area Commander of Aba Area Police Command, among others. The committee is to be chaired by the state commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

While the verification of the list of allotees is to be reviewed to ensure that omissions and other errors are corrected is carried out, those affected in this phase of the work are expected to remove their wares to ensure that work takes off in earnest to enable a completion target of first week of December this year.

It will be recalled that the establishment of the market was the aftermath of the fire incident that gutted the Ekeoha Market in Aba in the 1970s. Though nobody accorded it the chances of survival due to its location in a swampy outskirt of Aba, Ariaria has grown to become, arguably the largest market East of the Niger. It assumed the status of a one-stop market where goods are bought in retail or bulk in good prices.

Ariaria cuts across three local government areas of Aba North,Aba South and Osisioma, and countries both in West and Central Africa such as Cameroun and Gabon are served by the market. The market is the largest shoemaking cluster in Africa and is divided into over 85 zones specialising in specific articles of trade for easy shopping.

Periods well before the emergence of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration, the market was arguably not in its best shape in terms of facilities, and this has bothered Gov. Ikpeazu so much that he has initiated laudable plans to remodel the market in order to fulfill his campaign promise to address the deplorable condition of the market.

To allay the fears of traders, the governor has continually assured them that equity and fair play would be deployed in their fullest in the exercise.