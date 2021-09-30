Advertisement

The good works of Governor Nyesom Wike as can be ascertained by the massive infrastructural development of the State is largely the reason for the interest and defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by members of other political parties in the state, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has noted.

Speaking on the heels of defection to the party by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt Thursday, September 30, 2021, Rt. Hon. Dekor observed that when one knows his onions, friends and associates come looking for one as in the case of His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said all the thanks should go to the state government under the able leadership of Gov Wike who has proved in many visible ways that the mandate given to him by the Rivers people was not a mistake.

Advertisement

The Ogoni born politician and one time Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and Works Commissioner welcomed the decampees and praised their foresight and boldness to discard the visionless APC that has died a natural death in the State.

“As we welcome you into our great party even though some of you were original members of the PDP, I make bold to say that you have taken a good decision today. One thing is the ability to acknowledge a good work and another, to be bold enough to identify with it and to decide to be part of it. I commend you and enjoin all our members from the units, wards, Local Government Areas to the State to freely extend their hands of fellowship to you all. I believe with all of us now working together for our collective interest, the burden of governance will be a lot easier for the governor whom am sure is happier for this development”, Rt. Hon. Dekor noted.