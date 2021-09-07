Advertisement

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot Unit, on Monday, called on the South East Governors to save President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) undue embarrassment and address the lingering crisis between oil dealers and the Imo State government.

This is as fuel scarcity has already hit Enugu State with pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) risen from N163 to between N180 and N200 per litre depending where one finds it.

A statement by the Chairman of the group, Chinedu Anyaso, entitled, “A Passionate Appeal”, said that apart from untold discomfort and economic hardship on citizens that the worsening fuel scarcity and price hike could also embarrass the President during his proposed visit to the zone.

Anyaso stated that it had become necessary for the group to cry out, urging the governors to “consider the interest of our people and the economic implications” of prolonged fuel scarcity in the zone and its environs.

Our Correspondent, who observed the development report that most fuel stations within the capital city are already under lock and key as they have run out of products, a situation that Anyaso believed would keep worsening by the day except swift actions were taken to resolve the crisis.

The statement partly read, “We wish to use this medium to appeal the Governors of South Eastern extraction to intervene in the lingering crises between one of our members in Imo State, PTD-NUPENG and Imo State Government which has led to our members in Imo State and PTD-NUPENG withdrawing their services.

“This crises has resulted in PTD stopping supply of Petroleum products to South Eastern States and our members in Imo State withdrawing their services.

“This has adversely affected supply to our members thereby causing scarcity.

“Please consider the interest of our people and the economic implication, we are appealing for your immediate intervention.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the crisis arose from the demolition of an oil dealer’s key facility by a previous administration in Imo State, which now led to solidarity strikes by various arms of IPMAN, especially tanker drivers (PTDA) who banned lifting of products meant for the entire Enugu depot unit covering Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and adjoining States of Imo, Abia, Benue, Kogi and Cross River.