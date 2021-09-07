Advertisement

The Publisher and Editor-in-chief of The Starlite Newspapers, Mr. Harrison Ogara, said on Monday, that this year’s Annual Award and Lecture series of the title coming up on Saturday would proffer solutions to Enugu State economic challenges.

Ogara said the lecture will dissect the current economic challenges of Enugu state and come up with realistic strategies of diversifying the economy of the state in order to bolster the self-sustainability programmes of the state.

The event, which is the brainchild of the leading Newspaper in the South East of Nigeria, The Starlite Newspapers based in Enugu state, was conceptualized to serve as a reward mechanism for leading political and private sector players.

While he described the event as “a conflagration of ideas that will move the state to unprecedented levels,” noted that it is coming at a period of global economic recessions, which has been felt across all the states of the federation, occasioned by the aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to find better ways of weaning Enugu state and indeed other states, from the federation account.

He said the organizers of The Starlite Awards and Lecture Series are of the belief that ideas that’ll be delivered at this forum will go a long way in defining clear paths for economic recovery for the state.

He explained that this year’s event, which is the second for the publication, “is meant to go beyond the normal handing over of plaques, but academic and scholarly exhortation that’ll make a deep impact on the political class that’ll grace the event”.

“We decided to use this edition to make a statement that will be imbibed by the political class; a statement that will be used as template for Enugu State and other states on how to change the narrative of economic growth that goes beyond sharing monthly allocations in Abuja”.

Based on the fact that the event will be graced by the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willy Obiano and Governor of Kogi State Dr. Yahaya Bello, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and a host of other leaders and captains of industry, The Starlite Awards and Lecture Series will have in audience, those that’ll play key roles in this quest for a paradigm shift in economic growth, he disclosed.

Ogara added, “to ensure that the message is adequately passed, some of the best heads in the academia and technocrats have been assembled to do justice to the event with the theme: Economic Diversification and Self-Sustainability options for Enugu State”.

He said the Lecture Series will be anchored by the erudite Professor of Political Science and expert in Public Administration and Local Government administration, Tony Onyishi of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while former economic adviser to the President and an economic expert, Prof. Osita Ogbu will serve as the Chairman of the event.

The event according him will be held at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.