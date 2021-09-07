Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), has declared Thursday as Sit-at-home over President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit.

This was made known in a broadcast on Monday evening by IPOB-HDOS, Mazi Chika Edoziem.

IPOB declared that Nigeria’s President is not “welcomed into Imo State, Biafra Land on Thursday, Sept. 9,.”

According to him, “all the traditional rulers, all ndi iche and every Biafran should stay away from any ceremony organized by Hope Uzodimma to welcome him.”

IPOB equally declared total lock down of Biafra on that day, Thursday 9th September, 2021.

It would be recalled that President Buhari will visit Imo state on Thursday.