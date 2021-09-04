Advertisement

Misplacement of priority has been the driven force, steering affairs of our political officers. In most often times decision that was took by the so-called politicians are mainly for the purpose of forfending their political interest — their selfish inordinate desires to return political offices is what galvanize them to create an atmosphere and quenched their dim–witted thirst, vigorously. They don’t care whose ox is gored, soon it deem fitted their political outfit and that of allies, to them all is good, in spite of imbroglio their decision may delve the country in to. The plight of people isn’t their problem.

It was on Wednesday 1st September, 2021. That president Muhammadu Buhari while presiding FEC meeting had announced the leave of two cabinet ministers, which he subsequently, reshuffle their vacuum with another ministers from the cabinet, this giant stride was in his said “ the significant review steps that have helped to identify and strenghthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public goods to Nigerians”

Well, the regular folks may wonder why the government couldn’t resuscitate the security structure since insecurity is bedeviling the states of nation and it has became a garden variety; the life of an ordinary citizens are at death’s door meanwhile, the level of insecurity is skyrocketing in quotidian, people are helplessly dying everyday.

Recently, the government of Zamfara state had announced a ban on markets as a result of banditry vexing the state, also Sokoto state government follow—suit by announcing the same ban on markets, this is the sad reality of our situation in NW were kidnappers has an audacity to demand ransom from less privileged without fear or favour and to a little or no effort by security forces responsible to detect and curb the kidnappers respectively. The NE is between a rock and a hard place, nothing is going on right track, the hope has been lost and people are surrending to unfaithful BH militants, their activities has already became a mountain, they spent more than a decade deteriorating the peaceful coexistence and harmony of the whole region. The NC states are having bad hair day, the level of ethnic killing had became the order of the day in the region, the ethnicity is at its peak point, unfortunately, the governments at various level are letting the grass to grow under its feet.

Despite the numerous security challenges looming us as a nation, the hoi—polloi are finding it uneasier to derive the meal at least three times per day as a result of upthrust in the price of both local and international products causing ordinary folks to ransack daily meal with last sweat.

If the president want to strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy as he said, then it deem fit him confront the hydra headed octopus of insecurity and pervasive inflation people experiencing in the country frontally, to bring the lasting solution to menace bedeviling the country men and women in quotidian, it will be of more relevance than, to oust those ministers, because there are many areas that needed an attention the most on the recent sectors in controversy, otherwise this stride can be seen as MISPLACEMENT OF PRIORITY.

Since the inception of the current regime to the helm of power, there is an allegation of some syndicate; the devise scheme or group of elite, secretly and united with common goals, domineering the government, they have an audacity to defrock any cabinet member who couldn’t met up with their expectation, so might be the fate befell them (the embattled ministers), therefore, the gimmick of POLITICAL WITCH—HUNTING is a yardstick in Nigeria’s politics and it might be an abominable thing perpetrated against the embattled ministers.

May Nigeria succeed.

Isma’il Alkasim, writes from Garki, Jigawa State, he can be reached via:

kogasgarki@gmail.com