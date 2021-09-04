Advertisement

The Nigerian movie star and filmmaker, Yul Edochie has revealed that there was time when he was trying to establish himself he wanted to drop his father’s name, Edochie.

The movie star, named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner, disclosed this on Thursday night during Life Continental Beer socio-cultural discourse with the theme “Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success” held at the Base event centre.

In a captivating disclosure, Yul said when he finished his secondary education, he had the option of doing something else than being an actor or filmmaker because his father had made but he wanted to create his own world.

“In 1998 when I entered university I had the option of doing something else or studying any other course because my father was already doing big the film industry. So I had option of doing any other course and then decide to do anyhow because I will be under my father’s wings. But first I decided to go and study Theatre Arts in school, University of Port Harcourt. I graduated in 2003 and I came out and did my Youths service in 2004/2005. Then I started hustling and my journey started from Enugu. Then from Enugu to Lagos.

“There were times I board night bus from Enugu to Lagos to attend some auditions that didn’t work; they will not choose me then I will come back. But in those times it didn’t work out, I wasn’t pissed that things didn’t really work out but I was happy that I even got the opportunity to be there in the first place. My father was big and still very big. He was very very big at that time and I knew he had made name for himself but I said I will not climb under his wings, I will make my own name. So I give myself time.”

He added, “At a time I even said I am going to change my name. I wanted to remove Edochie. I wanted to take it out so that people will see me as Yul, graduate of Theatre Arts, wanting to make a name for himself. I started from scratch. I said I am going to give myself let’s say 10yrs to see where I will be, that this man has made his name and I need to make my own name. But by special Grace of God I think I have done that.

“Because 16yrs after, am no longer known as Pete Edochie’s son I am known as Yul Edochie. I have excelled and still excelling in the Nollywood industry.”

He said that in 2017 he decided to run for governor of Anambra state at the age of 35, even though he didn’t win, but that was a start.

“I didn’t win but for me it is about starting and I have started. 2021 I declared my intention to run for president of Nigeria in 2023 but I not here to campaign I am here to talk about my struggle, the hard work, consistency of Ndigbo, persistence and progress and that is what life stand for.”

While he urged young Nigerians not to give up when they were confronted by some challenges, said if he can excel they can equally excel. “I am telling every young person out there it is possible, don’t look back and setbacks it is used to us, I love challenges that is why I do what I do and I am here to tell the young people if I can do it you can also do it as well.”

Meanwhile, the event titled “Success and Progress: Life Beer’s innovative TVC “Turu Ugo Lota” organsed to celebrate the true spirit of Easterners, was part of the brand social responsibility.

The TVC campaign which celebrated the industrious and resilient spirit associated with the Easterners, featured prominent locations of note in the Eastern region, riding on one of the most character defining adages of the Igbo culture, Turu Ugo Lota, a charge given by parents and guardians, encouraging their children in search of greener pastures to go out and bring home glory.

The Launch was kicked off with an epoch-making socio-cultural discourse with the theme, “Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success” led by prominent panelists from the region who converged to discuss the potentials of the rich eastern human resource and the need to continue to promote hard work and integrity

across Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at the grand unveil, Pete Edochic who also featured in the TVC said, “I am delighted to be a part of this era defining celebration of the east by Life Beer. No matter who we are and

how far from home we travel in our respective quest to attain success, the greatest reward can be found in coming back home to celebrate your wins and pave the way for others to also

achieve progress and success.

Shedding more light on the idea behind the TVC, the Senior Brand Manager Life Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, said, “The joy of everyone, particularly parents and guardians who entrust their wealth of knowledge, resources and integrity to their wards, is in the hopes that when they go out there into the world, they return home with success. This is what Turu Ugo Lota (Bring home the Glory) is all about.”