Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and Mamman Saleh, his power counterpart.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, announced this at a briefing in the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

He said the duo have been replaced with the Ministers of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, and Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

–

Advertisement

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES CABINET RESHUFFLE

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a reshuffle in the cabinet formed on August 21, 2019.

In a statement to cabinet members during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday 1st September, President Buhari announced that Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Engr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power were leaving the cabinet.

In the same vein, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development, while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing will now be the Minister of Power.

The President said the changes were sequel to the “tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

He added that “these significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 01, 2021

The full text of the statement is reproduced below:

On Wednesday 21st August, 2019 the current Federal Executive Council was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in Office and to emphasise the 9 priority areas of government for the second term.

Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats. These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians. I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meetings was not spared because the traditional mode was altered. As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements. Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved. They are as follows:

Ministers Leaving the Cabinet:

I. Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and

II. Engr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power.

Redeployment:

I. Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development;

II. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing assume office as the Minister of Power.