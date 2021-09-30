Advertisement

September 30, 2021 may go down as one of the deadliest day in the history of the modern Anambra State. This is as information available to 247ureports.com indicates a major police station near the hometown of three of the major gubernatorial candidates [Charles Soludo, Val Ozigbo and Andy Ubah] located at Ajalli in Orumba Local Government Area [LGA] was set ablaze by unknown gunmen who also left the six dead police officers at the scene.

In another nearby community in another LGA, at Nnobi junction, the driver to a house of representative member by name Hon. Chris Azubuogu was gundown and killed inside a blue Toyota Hilux pickup. He was on his way to pickup his principal.

At Nnewi, another set of unknown gunmen pounced into the Roban Super Stores – a supermarket giant. The gunmen did not shoot or rob the stores. They only approached the security man at the entrance of the stores and collected his weapon [a riffle].

Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident occurred in Oko as the men of the Nigeria military were called up to respond to the burning police station in Ajalli. The military had arrived from the Oko end of the road and blocked the Oko end. As the military began moving towards the Ajalli police station, they saw two youths dressed in black. In quick reaction, the soldiers released fire on the unarmed youths. The military saw the black clothing as the uniform of the unknown gunmen.

