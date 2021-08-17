Advertisement

We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the Supreme command and leadership of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have noted with utter dismay, the barrage of insults rained on our leadership over the adjustment of the earlier announced Monday’s weekly sit-at-home in solidarity with our illegally and unjustly detained leader. We want to make it clear to all that the adjustment by the Directorate of State, DOS was in fact as a result of a direct order from the highest authority in IPOB hierarchy, and does not in any way suggest compromise or betrayal of the struggle as being insinuated by some uninformed fellows and agent of provocateur.

Those trying to misconstrue the action of DOS or twist it for ulterior motives may have lost focus of the ultimate objective of the struggle. The derogatory attacks on DOS and leadership over this strategic decision are not only embarrassing but very unfortunate.

How can anyone in his/her wildest imagination contemplate that the DOS can take any action that will or be induced by anybody to sabotage the Biafran struggle? This great IPOB worldwide family, has an undisputable leader in the person of leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his order is final. The Directorate of State cannot in good conscience wilfully disobey our leader’s order and at the same time expect Biafrans to obey instructions emanating from the DOS.

The DOS does not mind being insulted by Biafrans, but one thing that needs to be made clear to IPOB family members worldwide, friends and detractors alike is that the Directorate of State of the Indigenous people of Biafra cannot by any stretch of imagination be compelled or bamboozled into disregarding or disobeying a direct order from our leader.Those outside the leadership can never know more than the leaders. What is expected of every IPOB family member and Biafrans at this point is loyalty and consistence. The DOS knows what is at stake, understands the terrain and can never betray the trust reposed on it by the leader of this great movement and by Biafrans.

The adjustment of the sit-at-home is sacrosanct because the order of leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be implemented fully. Biafrans and residents of Biafra land are therefore free to go about their legitimate businesses every Monday without fear, intimidation or molestation by anybody. Sit-at-home will be observed only on days our leader will appear in court, and on such other days our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will give the order.

Our diaspora family all over the world must focus on the protest going on in British High commissions and Kenya embassies all over the world because it’s yielding good results. We want them to Intensify protests in the diaspora, we commend them for that. Kenya government and British government are getting the heat of their actions and must not go scot free for illegally and extraordinary rendition of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

Biafrans have exhibited time and again their love for the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra and the 16th of August 2021 clearly manifested their readinsess to make great sacrifice for the well-being of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for our freedom but we must not ignore the admonitions from our leader that discipline has been, is and must remain the key to our victory.

IPOB is a well grounded and respected movement and we must bear that in mind in our utterances in the public space. The highest authority of our leadership is not unaware of whatever decision being taken in the interest of the struggle.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB