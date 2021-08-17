Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has described the killings of 27 travellers by Irigwe militia and their sympathizers in Jos, Plateau State, as sad and unfortunate.

He called for calm among residents, advising people not to take laws into their own hands.

The governor, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, condemned, in strong terms the attack on innocent travellers who were returning home after attending the annual ZIKR (Prayer Session) in Bauchi, to mark the commencement of the New Islamic year.

He commended the proactive measures taken by the authorities in Plateau State to forestall further breach of law and order, and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution.

Mohammed equally commiserated with the families of all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, and also condoled with the renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi, for the loss of 25 members of his Tijjaniyah sect and prayed that the Almighty Allah will give their families and other Nigerians the fortitude to bear the great loss.