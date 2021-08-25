Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have summoned an emergency meeting to find a solution to to the fresh crisis bedeviling the party.

This was contained in a statement titled, “PDP Governors Summon Emergency Meeting Again at Abuja,” which was signed by the Director General of the PDP-GF, C.I.D Maduabum, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

It reads, in part, “The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues, have summoned an emergency meeting of the Forum to hold on Thursday, 26th August, 2021 at 5pm.