As the fight for free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the grips of the DSS continues to rage, the support for the activist continues to gain steam. This is as the freedom fighter who is the leader of the proscribed group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB], sits inside the holding cell of the DSS awaiting his next court appearance of October 21, 2021.

Today, August 12, 2021, the lawyer to the freedom fighter, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor paid a visit to the DSS to meet with his client. According to a statement by the Barrister, he visited with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In the words of the Barrister, Nnamdi Kanu "is still very strong in spirit, resolute and firm. His warm greetings and compliments goes to millions of Umuchineke and followers worldwide."

It is recalled that the Barrister did not have it easy as he made efforts to allow the DSS to make Mazi Nnamdi Kanu available to his lawyers and family members. It took legal action by the Barrister before the DSS reluctantly caved in – and agreed to regulated visits.

Meanwhile, the IPOB has ordered a sit-in for every Monday in the old easterner region – until the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released.

–

See the Barrister’s statement below:

Routine visit to Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was just concluded now.He is still very strong in spirit, resolute and firm. His warm greetings and compliments goes to millions of Umuchineke and followers worldwide. He is profoundly grateful for the massive show of support and solidarity, and consequently urged all and sundry to remain resolute, and prayerful particularly in this trying moment.Victory is sacrosanct and it cannot be too long. Your prayers is paramount now. Other highlights borders on professional interaction which shall remain private.

Thank you all and God bless.

Sign:Ejiofor Ifeanyi, Esq.Lead Counsel to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.