President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met in London on Thursday.

Although both men have been in the United Kingdom for weeks, this is the first time that they will be seen together.

Tinubu, who was seen with a walking stick, pulled his face mask down to his chin as he posed for a photograph with the president, who also adjusted his mask.

Details later…