Advertisement

The 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo ( Igboho), are spending this weekend in the cells of the Department of State Services (DSS) despite the bail granted them on Wednesday by a Federal High Court, Abuja.

But they may regain their freedom on Monday, their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said yesterday.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

He said the conditions attached to the bail could not be immediately met but explained that efforts were being made to perfect the bail by Monday.

“We had thought that, by the judge’s pronouncement in the open court, we were required to produce only four sureties. But when we sought clarification later, we were told we need to produce two sureties for each of them,” Olajengbesi said in Abuja.

He added:”So, we are working to get 24 people in all. We do not intend to return to the court to ask for a variation.

“There are many people who are willing to support and who believe in the cause they are fighting. So, we are working to ensure they are out by Monday.”

The 12 were arrested during the DSS’ raid on Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 1.

Justice Eguatu on Wednesday granted bail to eight of them, whose bail application was not challenged by the DSS, at N5million each.

The judge then granted bail at N10million each, for the other four, whose application was challenged by the DSS.

Those who got N5m bail are; Abdulateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Erinoye, Diekola Jubril, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Oluwafemi Kunle, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.

Those granted bail at N10m are: Amudat Babatunde (AKA Lady K), Okoyemi Tajudeen, Abideen Shittu and Jamiu Oyetunji.

The judge ordered each of the detainees to produce two sureties, one of whom must be an employee of the Federal Government from Grade Level 12 above.

According to the judge, the sureties must be resident in Abuja, must have landed property and must swear to an affidavit of means, in addition to providing evidence of three years tax payment.

The judge also ordered that the title documents of the said property must be verified by the court’s registrar and the DSS.

Justice Egwuatu added that the four, granted N10m bail, are to report to the DSS on the first Monday of every month for the next three months.

The judge said they should remain in the custody of the DSS until they are able to meet the bail conditions.

–

Source: Nation